Bankura: BJP workers lock up Union Min inside party office

Kolkata: The BJP MP and Union minister Subhas Sarkar had to be rescued by a huge contingent of police on Tuesday after he was locked up inside a party office in Bankura by saffron brigade workers who accused him of being dictatorial in running the district BJP unit.



Sarkar is the MoS, Ministry of Education, and the Bankura MP. He was holding a meeting when a group of BJP workers walked into the party office and accused him of appointing people close to him as members of the district committee. He had been accused of favouritism earlier too. BJP workers alleged that he is ignoring the dedicated party workers.

The workers soon locked the minister inside the party office. Soon after, another faction of the BJP workers reached there and a clash ensued. A large police contingent reached the spot to rescue the minister and contain the situation.

The disgruntled BJP workers said that some of them were show-caused and remarked that BJP did not get any seat in Bankura Municipality because of his (Sarkar’s) incompetence. BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya has termed the incident as “unfortunate”.

Reacting to the incident, TMC wrote on X: “With each passing day, @BJP4Bengal is crumbling as infighting is reaching its peak! In Bankura, vehement clashes erupted, & BJP workers locked Union Minister Subhas Sarkar in the party office. While unity within the party is a myth, BJP is truly a shining example of a weak foundation and misplaced priorities.”