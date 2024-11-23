Bankura: 4 trains affected by goods train derailment

Kolkata: Four trains were affected after a goods train derailed near Piardoba station in Bankura on Friday afternoon, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the South Eastern Railway (SER) shared.

The incident occurred around 3.45 pm when the goods train, consisting of 38 bogies, was engaged in laying stones on the rail tracks. Two of the train’s bogies came off the tracks approximately 500-600 metres from Piardoba station and were travelling towards Garbeta.

The derailed compartments were removed towards the Adra Division and restoration work was promptly undertaken by the authorities. services on the affected line were resumed after more than two hours.

“One departmental train derailed in Piardoba yard. Because of that, train services were affected for nearly two hours. Movement resumed at around 6.15 pm,” stated Om Prakash Charan, CPRO of SER. Due to the incident, one train was diverted via a different route and three trains were delayed.