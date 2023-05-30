Bankura: 17 injured after melted iron falls on labourers at factory

Kolkata: At least 17 labourers were injured after a crane carrying melted iron malfunctioned and the hot metal fell on the labourers at a sponge iron factory in Borjora of Bankura on Tuesday morning.

The labourers were rushed to Borjora Super Specialty Hospital from where about 14 injured labourers were shifted to a private hospital in Durgapur.

The other three suffered minor injuries and were treated and discharged.

Around 10 am on Tuesday while work was going on at the factory a good quantity of melted iron was being shifted to some other place using an overhead channel-mounted crane.

It is alleged that due to some reasons, while the crane was moving, the chain holding the melted metal in a big container broke and the metal fell on the ground.

The labourers who were near the spot suffered severe burn injuries as the melted metal fell on them.

Till Tuesday night, none of the injured persons had died. A preliminary inquiry has started. It is alleged by a section of people that the incident had taken place due to not doing enough maintenance of the crane.