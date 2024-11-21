Bank of Baroda opens 4th branch in North Bengal

Siliguri: Bank of Baroda, known for its trusted services, has inaugurated its fourth branch in North Bengal at Sushruta Nagar, Medical Mori, Siliguri. This marks the bank’s 58th branch in the East Zone. The inauguration was led by Sonam T. Bhutia, General Manager and Zonal Head, NES Zone, alongside officials like Indranil Banerjee, AGM and Devesh Kumar Sinha, Senior Branch Manager.

Highlighting the bank’s reputation, Bhutia noted that after the Reserve Bank of India, Bank of Baroda enjoys significant public trust. With 90 international branches across 20 cities, the bank is expanding globally and locally.

Following Sushruta Nagar, new branches are planned for Bagdogra and Naxalbari, further enhancing its presence in North Bengal.