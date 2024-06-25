Bank fraud: Two held from Noida by Bowbazar PS cops

Kolkata: Two persons, who are father and son in relation, were arrested from Noida in Delhi NCR by the cops of Bowbazar Police Station (PS) for alleged bank fraud worth about Rs 25 lakh. The accused persons had allegedly cheated several banks and loan service providers across the country worth about Rs 13 crore.



According to sources, the accused duo identified as Narendra Bansal and his son Rishav Bansal used to form fake companies by forging several documents and approaching the banks and loan service providers to obtain loans. Sometimes they used to apply for loans citing projects or development of their business. While Rishav used to obtain the loan, Nareandra used to be the guarantor. Using this strategy the father-son duo obtained several loans amounting more than Rs 13 crore. After obtaining loans, the accused duo used to repay a few installments but would later stop paying the rest of the amount. When bank authorities checked the company address given in the loan documents, they were found to be fake.

Using this strategy, the accused duo during 2021 obtained a loan of Rs 25 lakh from a loan service provider in Bowbazar area. After repaying five installments, the duo fled. After a complaint was lodged, cops started a probe but failed to trace them for quite a long time as Rishav and Narendra were frequently changing mobile phones’ SIM cards.

Recently, cops got hold of a mobile number used by Rishav. While checking the call details, it was found that Rishav had made about 870 calls to a particular mobile number in Delhi reportedly owned by one Pravin Kumar in the past two-and-a-half months.

Consequently, a few days ago a team from Bowbazar Police Station went to Delhi and nabbed the accused duo. They were brought to Kolkata on transit remand for further probe.