Bank fraud: Two held for siphoning off Rs 56L from depositors

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly duping several people of lakhs of rupees by not depositing their money in the bank after they collected it from them.



The arrested persons identified as Kanchan Kumar and Rajkumar Rai, who are said to be the prime accused were produced at the Bankshall Court on Sunday and have been remanded to police custody till September 25.

However, another prime accused behind the fraud identified as Suresh Kumar is absconding.

Reportedly so far police have found 13 depositors who have been duped to the tune of Rs 56 lakh.

About six years ago these depositors started investing in a bank scheme where a certain amount of money is being deposited regularly.

To collect the money the concerned bank had engaged Kanchan as a collection agent.

In 2019, Kanchan reportedly informed the depositors that due to some ailment, he was unable to collect money. Instead of him, Rajkumar and Suresh will collect it. Believing him, the depositors started giving the money to the duo.

Police came to know that Kanchan did not inform the bank that he had engaged two others as sub-agents.

Recently, a few depositors found that a good amount of money which they had given to Rajkumar and Suresh were not deposited. After a complaint was lodged at the Burrabazar police station, cops started a probe and arrested Kanchan and Rajkumar.