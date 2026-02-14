Bank account manipulation alleged in ‘Banglar Bari’ housing scheme in Malda

Malda: After the alleged “tab scam” involving fraudulent changes of beneficiaries’ bank details, a similar pattern of financial irregularity has now surfaced in the state government’s Banglar Bari housing scheme in Malda district. The incident has been reported from the English Bazar block, triggering political sparring and an administrative probe.



According to sources, several beneficiaries under the scheme found that although their names, Aadhaar numbers, and other personal details remained unchanged, their bank account numbers had allegedly been altered in official records. As a result, the housing assistance amount of Rs 1.20 lakh was reportedly transferred to different accounts.

One such complainant is Muhammad Tousif, a resident of Dakshin Jadupur village under Jadupur-I Gram Panchayat in the English Bazar block. He alleged that a house had been sanctioned in the name of his mother, Rukhsena Bibi. “All the documents — my mother’s name, my father’s name and ID details — are correct. But the bank account number was changed without our knowledge. The money has gone to another account,” Tousif claimed.

He further stated that his mother passed away on January 25 this year. “We are in urgent need of the house. I work as a labourer outside the state, my father also works as a daily wage labourer, and I have three sisters at home. We have appealed to the administration to look into the matter seriously,” he said.

Other beneficiaries have reportedly submitted written complaints to the gram panchayat office, block administration, and the district authorities.

Dayal Krishna Chowdhury, husband of the gram panchayat pradhan Namita Chowdhury, said the matter was promptly escalated. “As soon as we came to know about the issue, we informed the BDO. The account in which the money was transferred has been frozen, and an investigation has been initiated,” he stated.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has asserted that strict action will be taken against those involved in the alleged fraud, while the opposition BJP has accused local representatives of corruption. District officials confirmed that a detailed inquiry is underway.