Bangur Concrete commissions new RMC plant in Baidyabati

Kolkata: Bangur Concrete, part of the Bangur master brand of Shree Cement Ltd., has commissioned a new ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant in Baidyabati, expanding its national network to 26 units.

The new facility, with a production capacity of 60 cubic metres per hour, has been set up to meet the region’s growing infrastructure, industrial and real estate requirements. Located in Hooghly district, the plant is positioned to supply high-quality concrete to key projects across Kolkata and adjoining development corridors.

Neeraj Akhoury, managing director, Shree Cement Ltd., said the expansion reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in eastern India.

“West Bengal is an important market with strong potential in both urban and industrial development. The commissioning of our new ready-mix concrete plant in Baidyabati strengthens our presence in eastern India and reiterates our commitment to supporting the state’s growth ambitions. This facility reflects our focus on providing sustainable, high-quality construction solutions while contributing to India’s infrastructure progress,” he said.

With the addition of the Baidyabati unit, Bangur Concrete continues to invest in technology-driven, eco-compliant processes. The company said its RMC plants feature advanced batching systems, strict quality controls and efficient logistics aimed at improving consistency and operational performance.

The new plant incorporates modern batching technology and optimised material handling designed to accelerate construction timelines while reducing environmental impact. The company said the expansion aligns with its broader goal of promoting green construction practices and supporting India’s shift toward a low-carbon future.