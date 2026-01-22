Banglar Siksha 3.0 wins natn’l award: Mamata

Kolkata: The revamped Banglar Siksha 3.0 portal of the state School Education department has been awarded at the Governance Now 6th Digital Transformation Summit & Awards under the category “Excellence in e-learning, Assessment and Digital Education Platform.”



The development was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday through a post on her X handle. “Happy to share that the project ‘Banglar Siksha 3.0’ (http://banglarshiksha.wb.gov.in), the revamped portal of the Department of School Education, Government of West Bengal, has been awarded the Governance Now 6th Digital Transformation Summit & Awards under the category ‘Excellence in e-learning, Assessment and Digital Education Platform’,”

Banerjee posted.

The state government had launched Banglar Siksha as a school information management system in February 2019. Over the years, the web-based portal has evolved into a comprehensive digital platform offering a wide range of services related to school education.

Through the portal, users can access information on school curriculum, including e-textbooks and teacher training materials, as well as student-related data such as attendance records and examination results. It also provides details of teachers and other staff, along with links to individual school websites.

A key newww feature introduced in Banglar Siksha 3.0 is the allotment of unique identification codes to students, which will remain valid throughout their school life. The system is expected to help school administrations efficiently track and manage student-related information. The portal is also linked to several other schemes and platforms, including the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, the integrated online salary management system (i-OSMS), pension services, Sabooj Sathi Scheme, scholarships and the Centre’s Samagra Shiksha programme.

In addition, students can download identity cards, report cards, character certificates and transfer certificates directly from the portal, further streamlining administrative processes.