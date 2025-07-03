Banglar Shiksha Portal suspended temporarily for server migration

Kolkata: The Banglar Shiksha portal, the official platform of the state School Education department, has been temporarily suspended to facilitate a server migration. In response, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has revised several academic schedules, including an extension of the registration deadline for Class XI students.

The downtime began at 10 am on July 1 and is expected to continue until 11 am on July 7. During this period, not only the Banglar Shiksha portal but also allied platforms such as Utsashree, iOSMS and the Scholarship Portal will remain inaccessible. Following the migration, these services will be available under new URLs, officials said. To minimise academic disruption, the WBCHSE has extended the last date for online submission of Class XI registration forms to July 12. From July 1 to 5, schools will be able to process registration forms only for students whose bio-details had already been imported from Banglar Shiksha portal before the suspension. From July 6 onwards, institutions can resume all registration-related activities, including fresh imports of student data from the restored portal.

The Council has also revised its academic working plan for 2025-26. The online submission of enrolment forms for the Semester III examinations, originally scheduled between July 7 and 24, will now take place from July 14 to 24. The same revised timeline will apply to the enrolment of continuing and special candidates for the Higher Secondary examination 2026, being held under the existing annual system.

The issuance of the online registration checklist, earlier slated for July 11, has been rescheduled to July 23. The deadline for institutions to make corrections in the checklist, previously set for July 28, has now been extended to August 9. Final registration certificates, which were to be issued on August 6, will now be released on August 13.