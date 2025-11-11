Banglar Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 4 per litre

Kolkata: The price of milk supplied by Banglar Dairy—one of Bengal’s leading state-run dairy brands—has increased by Rs 4 per litre from November 2025.

According to the new rates, the premium “Supreme” brand of Banglar Dairy, which earlier cost Rs 56 per litre, will now be sold at Rs 60 per litre. The price of “Tripti” milk has gone up from Rs 52 to Rs 54 per litre, while “Swasthya Sathi Double Toned” milk will now cost Rs 48 instead of Rs 46 per litre. However, Banglar Dairy has clarified that prices of other milk products like ghee, paneer and curd remain unchanged.

State Animal Resources Development minister Swapan Debnath said: “Milk production in Bengal has grown at a rate of 9.76 per cent annually. However, heavy rainfall this year has caused a shortage of cattle fodder. This has disrupted production and increased the cost of raw materials. Hence, to maintain financial balance and protect the interests of milk producers, Banglar Dairy had to marginally increase its retail prices on a no profit, no loss basis.”

He maintained that Banglar Dairy’s milk continues to be more affordable than most private brands.

“A 500-ml pack of Banglar Dairy milk costs Rs 30, while the same quantity of Amul, ITC, or Thacker Dairy milk is priced at Rs 32,” he pointed out.

According to sources in the ARD department, milk production in the state has seen steady growth, but the rise in fodder prices and transportation cost has significantly increased overall production expenses. “This year’s excessive rainfall reduced green fodder availability, pushing up input costs across the sector,” a department official said.

Market experts noted that the price rise is not unique to Banglar Dairy. Several leading dairy companies, including Amul and Metro, have recently hiked their milk prices.

They warned that if fodder shortages and input costs persist, another round of price hike could follow during the winter season.

Bengal government’s own brand Banglar Dairy was rolled out in November 2021 opening up the opportunity for all the dairy processing plants to start processing milk and its products under this brand and make them available to people maintaining prescribed quality standards.

Before the formation of Banglar Dairy, the milk of rural Bengal was sold through the state government’s project Mother Dairy, Calcutta.