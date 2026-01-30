Banglar Bari Phase II begins in North Dinajpur

Raiganj: The North Dinajpur district administration has begun disbursing the first installment under Phase II of the Banglar Bari housing scheme, benefitting 97,776 families across 98 gram panchayats in nine blocks, with a total outlay of Rs 531 crore.



The process was initiated after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated Phase II of the scheme during her administrative meeting at Singur in Hooghly district on Wednesday. Raiganj block has the highest number of beneficiaries in the district, where 8,306 families have been selected to receive financial assistance.

Kamaluddin Ahamed, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Raiganj, said: “In the second phase of the Banglar Bari project, around 8,306 families in Raiganj block will receive the first installment of Rs 60,000 each directly in their bank accounts within the next two days. Nearly 50 per cent of the beneficiaries are women. The process has already been initiated.”

He added that families without toilets can get an extra Rs 12,000 under the Nirmal Bangla Mission. In the first phase, 10,112 Raiganj families received housing aid, with around 10,000 homes completed.