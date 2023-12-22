Banglar Bari: KMC to set up 128 dwelling units at Phoolbagan

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to construct a four-storied ‘Banglar Bari’ premises with 128 dwelling units at Phoolbagan area in a bid to improve the standard of living of the slum dwellers in the area.



The civic body recently approved the proposal for the construction of the dwelling units under the Banglar Bari Scheme. The project will be executed at 30, Upendra Chandra Banerjee Road in Ward 30 and Borough III of the KMC.

It was learnt that the project site was inspected by the civic body officials of the Slum department for preparation of a total plan as well as a detailed project report which is to be placed before the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) department /State Urban Development Agency (SUDA). During inspection, it was found that the site is full of slum dwelling huts.

The civic body has prepared an estimate of Rs 12,78,42,330 for execution of the project. The tenders are to be floated once the administrative approval and financial sanction is received from UDMA/SUDA.

Meanwhile, the KMC is also to soon begin the construction of the superstructure part of the Banglar Bari units in Bagbazar after it received approval from SUDA under Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) scheme. The civic body has now approved the execution of the project at a cost of Rs 13,69,52,162.

A Millennium Post report on December 17 had mentioned that the KMC is also planning to construct about 29 Banglar Bari premises in the city with more than 400 dwelling units in wards 32 and 57 of the civic body.

The Banglar Bari mission is being implemented through four verticals giving options to beneficiaries.

These are — In-situ Slum rehabilitation of Slum Dwellers with participation of private developers using land as a resource (ISSR), promotion of Affordable Housing for weaker section through credit linked subsidy (CLSS), Affordable Housing in Partnership with Public & Private sectors (AHP) and subsidy for beneficiary-led individual house construction (BLC).