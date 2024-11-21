‘Banglar Bari’: Funds for 12L homes to be given from Dec 15 to 30, announces CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that 12 lakh people in the state will be receiving their first instalment of funds for the construction of rural houses from December 15 to 30. She announced that since the state government is bearing the entire cost of the housing initiative, the scheme will be named ‘Banglar Bari’.

“As much as Rs 2475 crore are due from the Centre under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). We had promised that if the Centre does not allocate money for the scheme in Bengal, we will bear the total expenditure for the scheme. We had announced providing funds for 11 lakh beneficiaries but with flood, natural calamities like Dana causing damage to several houses we will be disbursing money to 1 lakh more beneficiaries taking the total count to 12 lakh,“ Banerjee said at a Press

conference in Nabanna.

The Chief Minister added that as per estimates there are 36 lakh mud houses in the state which will be converted to pucca houses.

Hence, after releasing money for 12 lakh people another 24 lakh will be still pending.

“We will do the needful for these 24 lakh people in phases in two to three years after arranging funds. Our government is not a ‘jumla’ government, we deliver what we promise. The benefit of the common people has always been my government as well as my party’s priority,” Banerjee who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress said.

Banerjee hit out at the Prime Minister without taking his name for naming schemes like PMAY in his own name.

“The common people remember a person by his work and not through his picture or advertisement. If you do good work you get a place in the hearts of the people.

I don’t support anyone who conceives a programme in his name, I never do so in Bengal. Name schemes in the name of those people who have done the country proud through their contributions,”

Banerjee said.

Banerjee added that the survey for cross-verification of the beneficiaries under the scheme could not be held in six Assembly constituencies in five districts due to the model code of conduct in connection with the recent by-elections.

The survey has already begun and the genuine beneficiaries of these areas will also get their share of funds for Banglar Bari,

assured Banerjee.