Banglar Awas Yojana: State launches ‘super checking’

Kolkata: Amid allegations of some incidents of irregularities in the inclusion of names of beneficiaries being reported from certain places, the State Panchayat department has initiated a “super checking” to publish the final list of the beneficiaries which will be put on display in the BDO offices in the districts.

State Panchayat minister Pradip Mazumder on Tuesday said that “super checking” has been going on and people can register their grievances.

“The state government has been working with the people who have been deprived by the Centre. A new list will be published. If someone has a complaint, he/she will be able to inform us,” Mazumder said.

The minister said that the initiative has been taken to ensure full transparency in the selection of beneficiaries. Checking has been going on at the block level. If any specific issues arise while checking that particular issue is put on hold for the time being.

In such cases, the senior district officials will reexamine the authenticity of the applicants.

Protests had erupted in different parts of Bengal over allegations of exclusion of names of beneficiaries in Banglar Awas Yojana, a scheme providing housing for the rural poor.

Protests had surfaced in parts of South 24-Parganas, Purulia, Birbhum and West Midnapore as well in October this year.