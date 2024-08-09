Bangladeshi youth caught attempting illegal entry into India hiding in goods truck

BALURGHAT: In a daring attempt to cross the India-Bangladesh border, a Bangladeshi youth was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday morning. The individual, identified as Dablu Sheikh from Gaibandha, Bangladesh, tried to illegally enter Indian territory by hiding under a tarpaulin in a goods truck.



According to BSF sources, the incident occurred when the truck, returning to India after completing delivery of export goods to Bangladesh, was stopped for routine checks at the Hili border. The youth, who had concealed himself in the truck’s hood, was spotted during this inspection. Both the truck driver and Dablu Sheikh were detained and taken to BSF Border Outpost for questioning.

Authorities are investigating the reasons behind Dablu Sheikh’s attempted infiltration and whether the truck driver was hand in glove. The incident has caused significant unrest in the Hili region, highlighting ongoing concerns about illegal crossings.

The situation has worsened with reports of escape of a number of prisoners from Bangladesh prisons, including militants. There is also a fear that members of the Awami League, fleeing the volatile situation in Bangladesh, might attempt illegal entry into India. In response to these developments, partial restrictions have been imposed on cross-border movement. Only medical visas are currently being issued for travel from Bangladesh to India.

Despite the unrest, trade between the two countries continues. On Thursday, 63 trucks carrying goods such as onions, green chilies and lentils crossed into Bangladesh, while items like jaggery and crude rice bran oil were imported into India.

Sanojit Majundar, member of Hili Exporters Association, said: “Due to the turbulent situation in Bangladesh, although export trade has resumed, it has not yet fully stabilised.”