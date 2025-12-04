Bangladeshi smuggler shot dead by BSF

Cooch Behar: A Bangladeshi smuggler was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) late on Wednesday night near the Chenakata Border Outpost under Bairagirhat Panchayat in Mathabhanga Block I. The deceased was identified as Sabuj Hasan, a resident of Lalmonirhat district in Bangladesh.

According to BSF officials, Hasan was attempting to climb over the barbed-wire fence to smuggle goods into Indian territory. The BSF patrol of the 156th Battalion spotted suspicious movement and challenged him. Officials said the group attacked the jawans when confronted, forcing the BSF to open fire in self-defense. Hasan is believed to have been fatally hit during the firing.

The body was recovered and taken to Mathabhanga Subdivisional Hospital. After receiving the information,

SDPO Mathabhanga, Samaren Halder said: “The BSF received information that smugglers were attempting to cross the border. After issuing warnings, they opened fire when attacked. The body has been sent for autopsy. Further investigation is underway as per legal procedure.”

The body will be handed over to the BSF after the post-mortem examination, officials said.