Bangladeshi sans valid docus arrested

Kolkata: At a time when a retired Sub Inspector (SI) of Kolkata Police has been arrested for having connection with the racket that arranges Indian passports using fake documents, a Bangladeshi national was arrested from in front of NRS Medical College and Hospital on Saturday afternoon by the cops of Entally Police Station.

On Saturday afternoon, a woman (20) was spotted roaming around in a suspicious manner. Acting on a tip off, a police team reached the spot and found the woman. When she was questioned, the woman introduced herself as Baby Biswas, daughter of Alamgir Khan of Patharghata at Barisal district in Bangladesh. The woman said she has no passport or any Indian documents.

Cops learnt she crossed the Indo-Bangla border illegally and went somewhere in Mumbai for work. But due to the present situation where police are trying to find out illegal immigrants, she got frightened and returned to Bengal in order to return to Bangladesh.

Police have registered a case against the woman under the relevant section of the Foreigners’ Act. She was produced at the Bankshall court on Sunday and has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.