Bangladeshi nat’l arrested in Siliguri

Siliguri: A Bangladeshi national was arrested from Futani More area near the India-Nepal border on Saturday night. The arrested individual has been identified as Sanjay Roy, a resident of Dinajpur district in Bangladesh.

According to sources, the accused was found loitering in the area in a suspicious manner when soldiers of 41 Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) detained him. Upon interrogation, Roy admitted that he was a Bangladeshi citizen. A Bangladeshi identity card was recovered from his possession.

Following his arrest, Roy was handed over to the Naxalbari Police Station for further legal proceedings. Preliminary police investigations revealed that he had illegally entered India approximately six months ago in search of work as a daily wage labourer. Since then, he had been staying in the area. On Sunday, he was produced at Siliguri Court. Further investigation is on.

On June 15, another Bangladeshi national was arrested from the India-Nepal border area. From March to June this year, a total of 19 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from different areas in this region.

In March, 6 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Goshaipur area under Bagdogra, in April, 9 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Ashighar Police Out Post area. In May, 2 Bangladeshis were arrested from Bangdubi Army camp area.