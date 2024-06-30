Bangladeshi nationals held

Siliguri: The Special Task Force (STF) Siliguri, apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals from the India-Bangladesh border for illegally entering India from Bangladesh on Saturday night. The accused have been identified as Junait Minia (21 years) and Kabir Hossain (22 years), residents of Bangladesh.

Police sources said that based on secret information, a special team of STF raided the India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari on Saturday night, where they arrested the accused as they illegally crossed the border without any

valid document.

During the preliminary interrogation, those arrested said that they had come to India from Bangladesh in search of work.

The accused were produced at Jalpaiguri District Court on Sunday. Meanwhile, the STF West Bengal arrested one more Bangladeshi National named Sarif Mondal (64 years) of Dhaka, Bangladesh from Cooch Behar.

Sources said, he had entered the North East states of India

illegally from Bangladesh and later came to Cooch Behar for some illegal activity.