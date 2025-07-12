Bangladeshi national held near Fort William

Kolkata: A Bangladeshi national has been arrested from near the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army at Fort William, after he was allegedly found loitering around the high-security area for several days.

Sources said the accused, identified as Azim Sheikh from the Narail district of Khulna in Bangladesh, was noticed by Army personnel through CCTV surveillance. He was reportedly seen moving suspiciously around Fort William over a period of several days. Following close monitoring of his activities, Army personnel detained him for questioning.

During the search, two Aadhaar cards were recovered from Sheikh, both suspected to be fake. A glaring discrepancy was noted in one of the documents—showing an age gap of just six years between him and his mother, raising suspicion.

Sensing something amiss, the Army informed Hastings Police Station. After being handed over to the police, Sheikh was interrogated and was confirmed to be a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India around two years ago. He was taken to Garden Reach, where he reportedly works as a labourer and has been residing.

According to police sources, Sheikh brought his mother into India a few months after his own illegal entry. However, police have so far failed to trace her whereabouts.