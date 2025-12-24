Bangladeshi national held in Mathabhanga

Cooch Behar: Police have detained a Bangladeshi national near the India-Bangladesh border in the Satgram Manabari area of Shikarpur Gram Panchayat under Mathabhanga Block 1.

According to local sources, the youth was seen loitering in the area late Monday night, which raised suspicion among residents. Acting promptly, locals apprehended him and, upon questioning, discovered that he was reportedly a resident of Bangladesh. Following this, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Mathabhanga police rushed to the scene.

Police identified the detained individual as Md Riyad, a resident of Patgram in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his presence in the area.

Mathabhanga SDPO Samaren Haldar said: “Locals apprehended a young man suspected of being a Bangladeshi national in the Satgram Manabari area.

He has been brought to the police station and has been produced in court on Tuesday. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.”