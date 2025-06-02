Bangladeshi national arrested in Cooch Behar for illegal stay

Cooch Behar: The arrest of a Bangladeshi national has once again sparked concern in the border areas. The incident took place in the Putimari area under Lata Pata Gram Panchayat of Mathabhanga Block II, within the jurisdiction of Ghoksadanga Police Station in Cooch Behar district. According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, officers from Ghoksadanga Police Station detained a man identified as Anand Kumar Sarkar (55).

He had been residing in India for several years without valid citizenship documents. Sarkar reportedly entered the country through the Nadia district border of Bengal and had been working in various locations since. During interrogation, the man confessed to being a resident of Naba Gram village in Tangail district of Bangladesh. He had reportedly reached Cooch Behar in an attempt to return to Bangladesh, but was apprehended before he could do so. Ratan Barman, a local villager, said: “The man suddenly appeared in our village and was sitting in one spot. When we questioned him, he said he wanted to return to Bangladesh. He admitted to entering India illegally through a broker and had been working in Nadia. We informed the police, who arrived and arrested him.” The Mathabhanga police have launched an investigation into the case and are verifying the man’s statements.