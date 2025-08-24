Bangladeshi man with fake Aadhaar card held at India-Nepal border

Siliguri: A Bangladeshi national was arrested while attempting to cross into Nepal by showing a fake Aadhaar card at the Indo-Nepal border

in Panitanki, Kharibari.

The individual, identified as Mohammad Manik, a resident of Lalmonirhat district in Bangladesh, was intercepted by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans on Saturday night.

At the time of checking, he introduced himself as Ratul Khan and presented an Indian Aadhaar card. His inconsistent identity details raised suspicion, leading to a search.SSB personnel recovered a Bangladeshi national identity card and driving license from him. It was found that both names—Ratul Khan and Mohammad Manik—were used on the documents. Upon interrogation, he confessed to being a Bangladeshi citizen.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Manik had illegally crossed the India-Bangladesh border last Friday with the help of brokers and later managed to procure a fake Aadhaar card.

Following his arrest, the accused was handed over to Kharibari Police and was produced before Siliguri Court on Sunday. Further investigation

is going on.