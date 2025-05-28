Bangladeshi intrusion attempt sparks tension in border areas

Cooch Behar: Tension flared up once again along the India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar district following attempts by Bangladeshi nationals to illegally cross into India. On Wednesday morning, the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted several intruders at both the Shitalkuchi and Sitai border areas, preventing them from entering Indian territory.

According to official sources, around 16 Bangladeshi nationals attempted to infiltrate the Indian side near the Khalisamari border post in Shitalkuchi. The BSF personnel stationed there promptly stopped the group and pushed them back towards Bangladesh. However, the same group reportedly lingered near the border despite the intervention.

Local residents alleged that members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were actively assisting the intruders.

Farmer Jugal Basak who was working in his field at the time, stated: “We saw the BGB escorting individuals towards the Indian border. The BSF noticed them and acted immediately, preventing the crossing,” said Jugal Basak.

Meanwhile, in the Singimari area under the Sitai border post, a separate group of about 13 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly attempted to enter India with assistance from the BGB.

They were intercepted by the BSF and forced to halt in the Girdhari River Char area. Neither were they able to proceed into India nor return to Bangladesh, leading to a tense standoff in the region.

Sources indicated that a flag meeting between the BSF and the BGB was held to resolve the issue, but no conclusive agreement was reached.

Repeated attempts by Bangladeshi intruders to cross into Indian territory have heightened concerns among local residents and security forces, leading to a continued atmosphere of unease along the international border.