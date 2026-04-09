Bangladeshi infiltrator, accomplice arrested in Hemtabad

Raiganj: Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Bangladeshi national and his alleged Indian associate from a village near the India–Bangladesh border in North Dinajpur district, triggering tension in the area ahead of the state Assembly elections.



The arrested Bangladeshi, identified as Raju Ahamed (35), was caught on Tuesday afternoon in Bamoir village under Hemtabad Police Station limits. BSF jawans reportedly noticed his suspicious movement near the border and detained him.

During interrogation, Badrul Hussain, an Indian citizen accused of providing shelter to the infiltrator, was

also arrested.

Sources said Raju Ahamed hails from Fakirganj police station area in Thakurgaon district of Bangladesh and had allegedly entered India around three years ago. Both accused were later handed over to Hemtabad police and produced before a local court on Wednesday. Police have sought five days’ custody for further investigation.

A police officer confirmed that a probe has been initiated to ascertain possible links and routes of infiltration.

The incident has sparked concern among residents of bordering villages, especially in the context of heightened security during the election period.