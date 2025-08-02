Bangladeshi held in case linked to robbery

Kolkata: A Bangladeshi national has been arrested by Airport Police in connection with a case where a woman allegedly drugged a youth and robbed him.

According to sources, on July 27, the youth, identified as Sudip Bose of Leningarh in New Barrackpore, lodged a complaint at the Airport Police Station against a woman identified as Jia Singh. The complainant claimed that he met Singh on a matrimonial website and agreed to meet. Accordingly, they met at a hotel in the Airport area, where Singh offered a cup of tea to Bose. It is alleged that after having tea, Bose became unconscious. When he woke up, he found his wallet and mobile phone were missing. During the investigation, police on July 28 arrested Singh and took her into custody for interrogation. While getting grilled, Singh told the cops that she sells stolen mobile phones to a Bangladeshi national identified as Md. Mahmuddul Hasan. During further action, police, on Wednesday, nabbed Hasan from the vicinity of Dum Dum Junction Railway Station.

It was learnt that Hasan is from Rajshahi in Bangladesh. After producing him at the Barrackpore Court, he was remanded to police custody for six days. During interrogation, Hasan confessed that he came into contact with Singh via a website meant for selling and buying used goods.

After meeting her, he used to receive stolen mobile phones from her. So far, he had received 10 mobile phones and sold them in Bangladesh. During his visit to the city, Hasan used to rent rooms in different lodges.