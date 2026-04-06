Bangladeshi family arrested in Siliguri

Siliguri: A Bangladeshi family was arrested by the New Jalpaiguri police near the India-Bangladesh border area in Fulbari, Siliguri. It has been alleged that the family had been living in India using forged documents for several years. The accused reportedly created fake Aadhaar cards and passports and had been residing in the country illegally for nearly eight years.

According to police sources, the arrested individuals have been identified as Azam Ali, his wife Rima Akhtar, and their minor daughter. The trio was apprehended on Saturday.

Investigations revealed that the family had originally entered India legally in 2016 from Bangladesh’s Motherganj area for medical treatment, carrying valid documents. In 2019, the visas of Azam Ali and his wife expired, while their daughter’s visa expired in 2021. Despite the expiry of their visas, they decided to remain in India illegally.

Police further stated that the family had been living in Bengaluru, Karnataka, for the past few years. During this period, Azam allegedly concealed his true identity and managed to obtain forged Indian documents, including an Aadhaar card and a passport. Using these fake credentials, he was also working at a reputed hospital in Bengaluru. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid near the Fulbari border area. During questioning, inconsistencies were found in the statements of the family members, raising suspicion and leading to their arrest.

The two accused were produced before the Jalpaiguri court on Sunday. Further investigation is underway.