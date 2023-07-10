Bangladeshi citizen held from Jalpaiguri by RFP

Jalpaiguri: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended a Bangladeshi citizen, Mohram Ali (35 years), by forcefully opening the locked toilet door and extending the train’s halt at Jalpaiguri Town Station on Monday.



Mohram Ali, a resident of Habiganj Chanpur, Sylhet, Bangladesh, had entered the country illegally about 15-20 days ago. The RPF at the Town Station stated that they would take appropriate legal action.

Upon the arrival of a passenger train at the Town Station around noon on Monday, locals in the station premises received information about a person occupying the train toilet. Despite the urgency of other passengers needing to use the facility, the person inside refused to open the door. Eventually, the passengers and the RPF were informed and proceeded to the coach. Ultimately, the RPF arrested the Bangladeshi citizen by forcibly breaking the lock of the toilet door.

According to the RPF, Mohram Ali had travelled from NJP (New Jalpaiguri) to Haldibari on this train and was returning on the same train. Typically, this passenger train halts at the Town Station for about two minutes. However, due to this incident, the station authorities extended the train’s halt for 15 minutes.

Mohram Ali, a Bangladeshi citizen, claimed that he is a farmer.

He further mentioned that he had been threatened by 4-5 individuals in his area who intended to kill him, which compelled him to escape and enter this country. Since arriving, he had been spending his days at the station but expressed his desire to return to his home country.