Bangladeshi cattle smuggler shot dead by BSF

Jalpaiguri: A Bangladeshi cattle smuggler was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during a clash on Friday morning in the Singh Para area of

Nagar Berubari Gram Panchayat, Jalpaiguri Sadar Block.

The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Mohammad Anwar, was a resident of Bhajanpura village in Panchagarh district, Bangladesh.

According to BSF sources, a group of 15-20 smugglers attempted to cross the open border with cattle.

When intercepted by BSF jawans on patrol, the smugglers reportedly attacked the personnel with weapons. In self-defense, the BSF fired 10 rounds, killing Anwar.

The remaining smugglers fled with the cattle, leaving one cow, which was recovered.

BSF jawan Sadhan Sauri sustained injuries during the clash and was admitted to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital.

Anwar’s body was found in the Jhulipara area of Bangladesh, along with weapons allegedly belonging to the smugglers.

Assistant Company Commandant Manoj Kumar of Chanakya Border Outpost confirmed that a formal complaint has been lodged with the local police.