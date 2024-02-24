Bangladeshi author unveils book in city

Kolkata-based educator, author and elocutionist Subhra Sengupta, whose roots trace back to Barishal in Bangladesh, found a deep resonance when connecting with Bangladesh-based author Rushali Rahman Choudhury. Learning about Choudhury’s book ‘Barishaler Prayata Gunijon,’ focusing on important people from Barishal, Sengupta expressed interest to be part of this endeavour in Kolkata.

On Saturday, at the Press Club, the book was unveiled at the ceremony, titled ‘Parapar’. Luminaries such as Prof Sujit Kumar Basu, former V-C of Visva Bharati University, Prof Pabitra Gupta, ex-V-C of Bidhan Chandra Agricultural University, JU Prof Abdul Kafi and others graced the occasion.

Choudhury, after her father’s death, thought of penning the book. The decision to launch in Kolkata aimed to strengthen ties for those in West Bengal with ancestral links to Barishal. “If this book reminds anyone of their forefathers in Barishal, it would mean the world to me,” said Choudhury.