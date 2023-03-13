Bangladesh Visa Info Centre opened at Kolkata Rly Station

kolkata: In a move that will bolster the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Visa Information Centre was opened at Kolkata Railway Station on Monday. The centre at Kolkata Railway Station in Chitpur will be operated by DUDigital, a visa processing company, which already operates other Bangladesh Visa Application centres in Kolkata and Siliguri.



The centre will provide updated information and complete the visa application process. Applicants can apply for Bangladesh Visa by visiting application centres in Salt Lake, Kolkata and Siliguri by walking-in anytime during the visiting hours and don’t require prior appointment to submit their application. The centres will provide a variety of services, including visa application form filing, clicking photographs for the documentation, passport collection and delivery, among others.

According to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sealdah Deepak Nigam, other facilities like money exchange counters are already operating at the station. The visa information centre is another amenity exclusively for passengers availing the Maitree and Bandhan Expresses.

The Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh Andalib Elias was also present at the opening ceremony and said that he was happy with the decision. “Almost everyone from the State has a strong connection with Bangladesh in some way and they want to visit the country. Through this information centre they will be able to seek all the necessary information and guidance for the same,” he said. According to the CMD of DUDigital Global Limited Rajinder Rai, it is an important milestone as the new era of visa application begins in the city.