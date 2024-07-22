Bangladesh unrest: Mitali Express connecting NJP to Dhaka suspended

Jalpaiguri: Due to the unrest in Bangladesh, international train ‘Mitali Express’ running between India and Bangladesh has been temporarily stopped. The Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway announced that this decision was taken in light of the current situation in Bangladesh. Surendra Kumar, Divisional Manager of Katihar Division, shared this information while visiting Jalpaiguri Town Station.



“Because of the situation in Bangladesh, the government there has taken several steps, including halting train services. This has affected the Mitali Express. However, we are maintaining constant communication with Bangladesh Railways. The train will resume operations once we receive confirmation from them,” informed Surender Kumar.

In undivided India, trains used to run from Dhaka to Siliguri Town Station via Parbatipur Junction, Domar, Chilahati, Haldibari and Jalpaiguri. After the partition of the country, trains continued to run on this route until 1965. Following the independence of Bangladesh, there was a renewed demand for rail communication through this route. After years of efforts by the people of Jalpaiguri, submitting memorandums to the Central government the international passenger Rail link between India and Bangladesh was reestablished on June 1, 2022.

The train, named Mitali Express, runs three days a week from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka. The Mitali Express crosses the border via Jalpaiguri and Haldibari stations and enters Bangladesh at Chilahati Station. From there, the train, with its eight coaches, proceeds to Dhaka Cantonment via Nilphamari, Parbatipur, Hili and Ishwardi. The train offers three types of air-conditioned coaches, with fares ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 7,025. The service was running smoothly until recent unrest in Bangladesh.