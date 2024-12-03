Bangladesh unrest: BSF steps up security along border areas

Siliguri: In light of escalating unrest in Bangladesh, the India-Bangladesh border has witnessed a significant surge in infiltration attempts.

Reports indicate that the number of infiltrations under the jurisdiction of the North Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has almost doubled in the past four months. However, BSF officials have assured that strict measures are in place to curb these activities.

Addressing the media on the occasion of the 60th Raising Day of the BSF on Monday at Kadamtala BSF camp, Suryakant Sharma, the Inspector General (IG) of North Bengal, outlined the enhanced security measures in the border areas.

He said there is approximately 936 km of India-Bangladesh border under the North Bengal Frontier. The BSF has started fencing the unfenced border areas.

“Unrest in Bangladesh has led to increased migration pressures, particularly among minority communities. We are addressing these issues through effective coordination with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). The West Bengal government is also expediting land acquisition for border fencing. Presently, only 10 per cent of the border under the North Bengal Frontier remains unfenced; efforts are underway to close the gaps,” said the IG.

The BSF has intensified its vigilance by deploying additional personnel and utilising advanced technology, including thermal imaging cameras, night vision devices, drones, and CCTV cameras in the border areas. Biometric machines have also been installed at key border crossings to prevent unauthorized entries.

According to BSF statistics, the number of infiltrators apprehended has sharply risen. In 2023, 127 Bangladeshi nationals and 173 Indians were arrested for illegal border crossings. However, this year, the figure has jumped to 194 Bangladeshis, 197 Indians, three Rohingyas, and three other foreign nationals, totalling 397 arrests.

Notably, from August to November alone, 149 individuals were caught, including 114 Bangladeshis and 35 Indians.

BSF officials reaffirmed their commitment to maintain security along the Indo-Bangladesh border, particularly in light of the current challenges.

“The situation is under control, and we are vigilant. Our advanced measures and collaboration with state and central authorities ensure the safety of our borders,” the IG added.

The total length of the India-Bangladesh border is approximately 4,096 kilometres (2,545 miles), making it the fifth-longest land border in the world. India shares its border with Bangladesh across five states: West Bengal – 2,217 km (largest share); Assam – 263 km; Meghalaya – 443 km; Tripura – 856 km and Mizoram – 318 km.