Bangladesh turmoil: HC allows protest rally in city

Kolkata: A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, gave a conditional nod to an independent trust to conduct a rally in the city protesting against the minority atrocities in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The said trust christened Govardhana Giri Charitable Trust approached the single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh after the Kolkata Police denied permission for the same.The state government counsel argued that the permission was denied since a rally with a gathering of over 3,000 people would cause tremendous traffic congestion on the weekday since it would move through the busy office areas. Thereafter, Justice Ghosh ruled that a gathering of between 500 and 650 people would be able to conduct the rally, assemble at Park Circus Ground close to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission and thereafter a five-member delegation will be allowed to the Deputy High Commission to submit the memorandum.