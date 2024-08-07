Bangladesh turmoil casts shadow on students

Darjeeling: With the unrest in Bangladesh escalating, a shadow of uncertainty has shrouded the Indian students studying in Bangladesh while Bangladeshis studying in Indian institutes are worried for their loved ones back home.



With the situation becoming highly volatile over the weeks many Indian, Nepal and Bhutan students, studying in Bangladesh, returned home.

Now they are uncertain about what the future holds for them and when they will return to Bangladesh to continue their courses.

Mustafijur Rahaman, a first-year medical student from Assam is eagerly awaiting a communication from the Mymensingh Medical College in Bangladesh. He along with many of his friends had returned home through the Changrabandha border in Cooch Behar on July 21.

Around 450 stranded students from India, Nepal and Bhutan had crossed over through the Changrabandha border alone on that day.

“I have news that some private medical colleges have opened in Mymensingh. However, we have not received any communication about when our college will open and when we should return. No advisory has been issued by the Government of India regarding our return. Hope everything normalises soon,” stated Rahaman, talking to the

Millennium Post.

On the other hand, there are many students from Bangladesh studying in Indian schools in the Darjeeling district. A student from a renowned boarding school in Siliguri having a large number of students from Bangladesh, a week ago, had stated that with Internet services being disrupted his friends were facing difficulties in contacting their parents back home and so they were worried. However, with the Internet services being restored in intervals, the calls were made.

“The parents have been calling them. We have been constantly monitoring the situation and even asked them to visit the Counselors if they are suffering from anxiety,” stated Father Stanley Varghese, Rector, St. Joseph’s school, Darjeeling.

“We had parents from Bangladesh who came to see their ward in school through all this trouble. I have personally spoken to all the Bangladesh boys. Somehow they have managed to get through to their families. Some have even received messages,” stated Robindra Subba, Director, Himali Boarding School with more than 60 students from Bangladesh.

“We have made provisions for ISD calls with Internet services in Bangladesh being irregular. They are connecting whenever possible,” stated Peter Lepcha, Rector, St. Paul’s School, Darjeeling.