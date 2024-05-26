Bangladesh Police team arrives in Kolkata for MP murder probe

Kolkata: A team of Bangladesh Police led by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP), Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Md. Harun Ar Rashid along with two other senior officers arrived in Kolkata on Sunday morning to investigate the gruesome murder case of a Bangladesh Member of Parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh Police has also got in touch with the INTERPOL to bring back the mastermind of the murder Akhtarujjaman alias Sahin and arrest him.

On Sunday around 11 am, the Bangladesh Police team landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport. Before leaving the airport, Rashid met the media in Kolkata and said: “For the investigation we need to visit the Place of Occurrence (PO) as well. So far we have exchanged information with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). We are going to check the CCTV footage. Akhtarujjaman who is the mastermind is suspected to have fled to the USA. The plan was hatched in Bangladesh and the crime was committed here in West Bengal. We will seek assistance and cooperation from the CID and local police.”

Sources informed that cops from Bengal went to Bangladesh and interrogated the persons who were arrested there for alleged murder of Azim. The Bangladesh Police may interrogate the accused Jihad Hawaladar who was arrested for the murder of Azim to corroborate his statement with the statements of the accused arrested in Bangladesh. On Sunday evening, the Bangladesh Police team met the CID officials and talked about the case. CID has reportedly come to know that another person was given the responsibility of dumping a few body parts of Azim. Cops are trying to find out the accused and the spot where the body parts were dumped.

Meanwhile, on Sunday a search operation was conducted throughout the day at the Bagjola canal in Krishnamati area of Polerhat to find the body parts of the Bangladesh MP. But till evening nothing was found.

Later the search operation was stopped owing to low light and bad weather conditions.