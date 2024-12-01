Bangladesh national arrested for illegal entry into Bengal; probe underway

Kolkata: A 42-year-old former political leader from Bangladesh was arrested on Friday night at a hotel in Kolkata’s Park Street area.

The individual, identified as Selim Matabbar, had been living under the alias “Ravi Sharma” and was found to possess a forged Aadhaar card.

According to sources, acting on a tip-off, cops of Park Street Police Station conducted a raid at a hotel in the

Marquis Street area and arrested Matabbar. During interrogation, the arrested accused

said that he had entered

India from Nadia district in an illegal manner about two years ago with help from a lo-cal middleman.

After entering India, he somehow managed to procure an Indian passport where Matabbar had men-tioned Rajasthan as his place of birth.

Police are still investigating whether the passport recovered from Matabbar is fake or was obtained using forged and fabricated documents.

The Bangladeshi national

also told the cops that he is

originally from Madaripur, Bangladesh.

There, he was well-connected with one of the political parties of Bangladesh, BNP.

About two years ago he left his home over some political issues. After leaving home

he entered India and managed

to get a job in the said hotel

from where he was ar-rested.

Cops suspect that he is also involved in arranging documents for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh or he could be connected with some other crime.