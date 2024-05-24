Bangladesh MP murder case: CID nabs man working as ‘butcher in Mumbai’

Kolkata: A man identified as Jihad Hawaladar, working as a butcher in Mumbai, was arrested by the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the alleged murder of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim on Thursday night from Bongaon.



Hawaladar was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) Court in Barasat and has been remanded to 12 days police custody. The MP was last seen in Kolkata and was missing from May 13.

Sources said, Hawaladar is a butcher by profession and was reportedly brought to Mumbai by one of the prime accused Akhtarujjaman, initially. Later, he was brought to Kolkata to kill Azim.

The arrested man, a Bangladeshi citizen and a butcher by profession has admitted during interrogation that he helped the other accused in chopping the victim’s body before disposing of the parts in different locations, probe officers claimed.

Additionally, CID officials discovered that Akhtarujjaman had rented a flat in Chinar Park in 2018. It is alleged that Hawaladar was kept there for a few days.

Police have found several names in the agreement papers but have been unable to contact any of them, including Akhtarujjaman’s driver, Pintu Das, as their mobile phones are switched off.

Meanwhile, a woman identified as Shilasti Rahman, who is presently in the custody of Bangladesh Police is suspected to have honey-trapped Azim and made him come to India.

The body parts were cut into smaller pieces and stored in a freezer. These were then transported in three luggage trolleys and are suspected to have been dumped in the Polerhat area.