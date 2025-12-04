‘Bangladesh govt will facilitate ancestral home visits by Indians’

Kolkata: Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, on Wednesday announced that Dhaka will facilitate visits by Indians to their ancestral homes in Bangladesh at a reasonable cost, describing it as part of a broader effort to deepen people-to-people ties.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) in Kolkata, Hamidullah said the initiative reflects the organic relationship between the two countries, which he stressed should “not get stuck on a point” but continue to grow across multiple fronts. He also said Bangladesh plans to hold a Bangla Chalachitra Utsav in Delhi soon.

The envoy noted that overall economic engagement between the neighbours could be valued at USD 25–28 billion when medical tourism, education and other services are included. Citing recent Reserve Bank of India data, he said bilateral trade had grown 12 per cent in the past 10 months, signalling rising mobility and economic interdependence.

Hamidullah highlighted areas where cooperation could be scaled up. Raw jute from the region, he said, is currently processed in Europe and used by industries, including Airbus and automobile manufacturers. Local processing of jute in India and Bangladesh, he added, would generate far greater value.

He also urged that traditional handicrafts of both countries be viewed not only commercially but as shared heritage.

MCCI senior vice president Munish Jhajharia, in his welcome address, said Bangladesh remains India’s largest trading partner in South Asia and pointed to textiles, border economic zones, industrial parks and man-made fibre value chains as sectors with strong potential for joint initiatives.

Deputy High Commissioner Sikder Mohammad Ashrafur Rahman also attended the session.