‘Bangladesh govt to replicate state-like Sahayata Kendra’

Bangladesh government has decided to set up Sahayata Kendra like the Bengal model.

Last week, a team from the Bangladesh government visited Domjur, in Howrah and visited the Sahayata Kendra at the DM office . They were pleased to see the entire set up and how lakhs of people are being benefited through this Kendra.

The team spoke with the district magistrate and later went to Nabanna and then discussed the officials about the plan of the State government

Senior officials of the state government said: “The team which came from Bangladesh were pleased to see the Sahayata Kendra. They saw how common people are getting facilities from the center and later produced a report to the Bangladesh government. This has prompted the Bangladesh government to set up such units in Bangladesh. They have decided to start in an area and consequently will increase it in other parts of the State.

It may be mentioned that the State government has set up 3561 Bangla Sahayata Kendras (BSKs) across the state 'to provide government services free of cost at the grassroot level through online mode' and also to strengthen the existing system of information dissemination about various social and development schemes.