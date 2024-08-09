Bangladesh Diary

‘Hasina was given 45 minutes by B’desh Army to leave country’

Sheikh Hasina who resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh was given 45 minutes by the Bangladesh Army to leave the country last Monday. After that Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana reached the helipad in the old airport in Tejgaon. Some of their luggage was loaded onto an aircraft. Finally, at around 2.30 pm on Monday, Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister left by a military helicopter for India.

Value of Bangladesh Taka fluctuates, stands at 0.8491

The value of the Bangladeshi taka (BDT) has fluctuated recently. The current exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka (BDT) to Indian rupees (INR) stands at 0.8491. The value of BDT to INR has changed by 0.56 per cent over the last 30 days and -0.19 per cent over the last 90 days. A patient who arrived in Kolkata from Bangladesh on Aug 1 for his sister’s treatment at a hospital in the city. The same day, he had exchanged Bangladeshi Taka for Indian Rupees and received Rs 70.25 in exchange for 100 Bangladeshi Taka. On Tuesday, when he again went to get his currency exchanged, he received only Rs 68.

UK refuses political asylum to Sheikh Hasina

London is the favourite destination of Sheikh Hasina but the UK government said that they don’t have the custom of giving political asylum and they can only provide temporary citizenship which is not safe for Hasina. After the new government forms in Bangladesh, if it asks the UK government to hand over Hasina to them, the former Bangladesh Prime Minister may have to be imprisoned. The government of India is trying to felicitate a safe passage for Hasina to some other countries. Talks are on with European countries. Hasina who is given temporary shelter in India is therefore facing a visa complication as the UK refused political asylum.

‘Hasina seeking asylum in the UK as sister is member of British Parliament’

Sources said the reason why former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina is likely seeking asylum in the UK is because her sister Sheikh Rehana Siddiq’s daughter Tulip Siddiq is a member of the British Parliament for the Labor Party who is desperately pulling strings to get her there. So far, neither the Indian government nor the UK has commented on Hasina’s future plans. UK Home office sources are learnt to have told the media that the country’s immigration rules don’t specifically allow individuals to travel to the UK to seek asylum.