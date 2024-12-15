Bangladesh delegation arrives in Kolkata for Vijay Diwas celebrations
Kolkata: Amid turmoil in Bangladesh and the Indian government asking the former to provide security to minorities in their country following reports of communal attacks, a Bangladeshi delegation has reached Kolkata as part of Vijay Diwas celebrations.
The delegation’s presence in Kolkata once again solidifies the bond that India shares with its neighbouring country whom it helped to get liberated from Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.
