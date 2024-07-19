Bangladesh burns, Bengali actors raise concern for students’ plight

KOLKATA: As Bangladesh is engulfed in escalating violence, with thousands of students clashing with armed police in Dhaka over the quota system in government jobs, resulting in several deaths, Bengali actors and producers who have collaborated with the neighbouring country express deep concern over the worsening situation.

Swastika Mukherjee, who visited Bangladesh a few months ago, is deeply concerned about the students’ plight. On social media, the ‘Pataal Lok’ actress shared about her memorable visit to Charukola and feels a connection to Jahangirnagar University, similar to her alma mater, Jadavpur University. The struggles of the students have affected her both as an individual and as a mother. “I hope that Bangladesh will find peace. From afar, all I can do is pray for it,” wrote the actress from the UK.

Veteran singer-songwriter Kabir Suman quoted Bob Dylan, writing: “How many deaths must it take till he knows. That too many people have died,” expressing his deep concern for Bangladesh. He mentioned on social media that if he could be in Dhaka, he would have sat on the streets urging everyone to maintain peace. Musicians Indraadip Das Gupta and Sahana Bajpaie also paid tribute to Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, who died at 22 while protesting for quota reform. Producer Mahendra Soni, who recently co-produced Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan’s ‘Toofan,’ also expressed his sadness and urged everyone in Bangladesh to stay strong. Director Srijit Mukherji, who is married to Bangladeshi actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila, expressed his grief over the loss of young lives and called for efforts to save Bangladeshi students and end police violence.

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi actors who share close bonds with Bengal have posted on social media about their country’s plight. Shakib Khan expressed his sorrow, stating that his dear country cannot be so bloodied. He urged all parents and guardians to talk to the student protestors and find an amicable solution.

Chanchal Chowdhury, who will soon be seen portraying Mrinal Sen in Srijit’s ‘Padatik,’ expressed that he is “stunned and heartbroken”.

“Who will take responsibility for the young lives lost too soon. May this bloodshed under the guise of dirty politics come to an end,” he posted.

Bangladeshi actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba, who will soon make his India film debut with Pratim D Gupta’s ‘Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale,’ stressed that violence is not the answer and urged dialogue and understanding to resolve the conflict. “I don’t want to see any more bloodshed or loss of life. Let’s end the conflict and find solutions. Violence is never the answer,” he posted.