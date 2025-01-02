Bangla Sangeet Mela: 5K musicians to participate

KOLKATA: The Bangla Sangeet Mela is one of the most awaited cultural events of the year, organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs department of the Government of West Bengal. This year, the eight-day festival will begin on January 2 and run until January 9, taking place across 11 venues, including Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Mahajati Sadan, Hedua Park, Madhusudan Mancha, Ektara Mancha, Deshapriya Park, Rishi Aurobindo Park (Netaji Nagar), Mohorkunja, West Bengal Sangeet Akademi Mukta Mancha and the Rabindra Sadan ground.

Starting daily at 5 pm, the event will feature over 5,000 musicians and singers, with participants from both Kolkata and various districts of Bengal. Fans of Bangla Band music will also find dedicated performances to enjoy.

This year, the festival will also honour the centenaries of music legends such as Utpala Sen, Suchitra Mitra, Chhabi Bandopadhyay, and Kanika Bandyopadhyay, with an exhibition at Gaganendra Shilpa Pradarshashala running from January 2-9, from 2 pm to 9 pm. Originally planned for one week, the Bangla Sangeet Mela has been extended to eight days at the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with plans to take the event to four locations outside Bengal before the main festival in Kolkata.

State Tourism Minister Indranil Sen, who was present at the press meet of the Bangla Sangeet Mela at Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday along with Arundhati Holme Chowdhury and Shibaji Chatterjee, also addressed those who had attempted to spread negativity about Bengal, reminding everyone of the state’s vibrant festive spirit and the record footfall at Durga Puja, Jagaddhatri, Kali Puja, and Chhat Puja. “The Chief Minister has an artistic soul, composing songs for festivals like Durga Puja, Chhat Puja, and the Christmas Carnival, and has also written a song for the New Year. She personally oversees every detail of the Bangla Sangeet Mela,” Sen said.

As is tradition, the festival will feature Bengal’s renowned handicrafts and mouth watering sweets. With the winter season in full swing, pithe puli stalls will offer warm, delicious treats for music lovers to enjoy alongside the performances. Book stalls will also be available for those who want to explore literature during the festivities.