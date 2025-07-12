Bangla Sahayata Kendras cross Rs 1K cr in e-Wallet service: Mamata

Kolkata: Bangla Sahayata Kendras (BSKs), a network of single-window services, has seen significant success as its service delivery transactions crossed Rs 1,000 crore, highlighting the efficiency of the digital public service delivery mechanism in Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on her social media handle on Friday: “Bangla Sahayata Kendras (BSKs) have reached a significant milestone, crossing ₹1,000 crore in service delivery transactions through their e-Wallet, within a short time.

This milestone underscores the growing public trust in the BSKs’ digital platform and highlights the efficiency and transparency of West Bengal’s digital public service delivery model.” She also stated that the BSKs facilitate thousands of departmental services daily, ranging from scholarships and certificates to health and housing services, all processed seamlessly through their digital infrastructure.

“This initiative is a testament to “Digital Bangla in action,” actively empowering citizens, reducing accessibility barriers, and fostering an inclusive governance model. The achievement is a result of the collective efforts of every BSK operator and the dedicated teams supporting them. My heartiest congratulations to all of them,” Banerjee further stated on X.

Bengal has around 3,561 BSKs that offer free government services online at the grassroots level. These centres provide approximately 260 public services, including 104 transactional services, 97 e-Wallet services and 59 information services, across 40 departments.