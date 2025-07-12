‘Bangla Sahayata Kendras cross Rs 1K cr in e-Wallet service’

Kolkata: Bangla Sahayata Kendras (BSKs) in West Bengal have crossed Rs 1,000 crore in service delivery transactions through their e-Wallet platform, marking a major milestone in the state’s digital public service system.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised the achievement as a testament to the success of “Digital Bangla,” highlighting the BSKs’ role in delivering transparent, accessible and inclusive governance.

With over 3,500 centres across the state, BSKs offer around 260 free government services, ranging from scholarships to health and housing, across 40 departments. Banerjee credited the milestone to the dedication of BSK operators and support teams, enabling efficient grassroots-level service delivery.