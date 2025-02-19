Bangla Awas Yojana: SMC to present report card on 3 years completion

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is set to present a comprehensive report on its three-year tenure on February 22, highlighting significant progress under the Bangla Awas Yojana (housing for all). Mayor Gautam Deb shared key details regarding the housing scheme at a press conference addressing both achievements and challenges.

According to Mayor Deb, the current TMC-led board has so far distributed Rs more than 118 crore for the Bangla Awas Yojana. Under this initiative, permission has been granted to build houses for 5,535 beneficiaries, with 1,773 houses already constructed.

However, 3,762 houses are yet to be completed. The Mayor emphasised that funds received from the government are promptly distributed to the beneficiaries to ensure steady progress.

On February 4, the board received Rs 5 crore 47 lakhand 95 thousand which was disbursed to the beneficiaries within seven days. The Mayor also stated that from 2016-17 to 2021-22, a total of Rs 184 crore was demanded for housing construction, but only Rs 116 crore has been received from the government. As of now, more than Rs 67 crore is yet to be disbursed and once received it will be allocated to the beneficiaries without delay.

“We saw that the past Left Front-led board did not work on this project after coming to power. Even when funds were available, they were not utilised. We have worked with the money received from the state. The Central government has not extended any cooperation. However, our goal remains to distribute the money as soon as we receive it so that the poor can build their houses,” said Deb.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of three year’s anniversary of the present board, a grand programme will be organised on February 22 at Dinabandhu Manch, where the report card will be presented. The event aims to keep residents informed about the progress and accountability of the municipal administration.

A cultural programme will also be held on that day where eminent singer Subhamita Banerjee from Kolkata will grace the stage.