Bangiya Sahitya Parishad officials secure strong mandate

Kolkata: The current officials of the Bangia Sahitya Parishad have secured a spectacular win in the Karmadhyaksha elections.

In a press statement it was said that on March 16, in the 130th annual meeting, voting took place in which the current officials have received the mandate of the members.

Before the election, a section of people had alleged that the current officials did not want the election to happen.

In contrast to what some people alleged, the election took place and the current set of officials received a sound mandate in the election.