Bangiya Sahitya Parishad installs solar panels to save energy

KOLKATA: The 133-year-old Bangiya Sahitya Parishad in Manicktala has installed a rooftop solar panel, the work of which is now near completion. Given the world could face an unprecedented energy crisis driven by the US-Israel-Iran war, the move comes at a crucial time.

According to Ramen Kumar Sar, Secretary, Bangiya Sahitya Parishad, once the project becomes operational, the monthly electricity expenditure of nearly Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 could be saved. If the surplus electricity generated can be supplied to the grid, it may also open up a new avenue of income, according to the concerned electricity authorities. “

The solar panels installation would not only help the Parishad on the monetary level but also be environmentally friendly, which is the need of the hour. We have recently installed air-conditioning in our museum and meeting room with PWD’s assistance. The installation of solar panels will save energy,” said Sar.

Established during the British Raj with the aim of promoting Bengali literature, the society had Romesh Chunder Dutt as its first president in 1894, with Rabindranath Tagore and Nabinchandra Sen serving as vice presidents.

Today, it houses one of the most coveted collections of literary treasures associated with Bengal’s iconic figures. With the support of the state PWD, the Parishad has renovated both its museum and library.